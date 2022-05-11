Reliever Jake Cousins out 6-8 weeks, attempting rehab to avoid Tommy John surgery

Last week, Jake Cousins went on the injured list with a buildup of fluid in his right elbow. It wasn’t expected to be a serious injury at the time, but concerns started coming out after he went on the IL. Mentions of Tommy John surgery were made, but Cousins wanted a second opinion. After receiving the second opinion, Cousins decided to attempt to rehab the injury. Adam McCalvy reports that he’ll be out six to eight weeks while he is working on his rehab.

Cousins had been struggling to start this season. In eight innings over eight appearances, he’s posted a 4.50 ERA with 13 strikeouts and five walks. Last season, he posted a 2.70 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 19 walks in 30 innings. His peripherals hadn’t changed much, with his strikeout rate, walk rate, and FIP all in line with what he did last season. The results just haven’t been there in games so far.

There’s a risk with delaying surgery, but it also may not be necessary. If rehab gets him back in shape, he could be back with the team in late June or early July. However, if the surgery ends up being necessary, delaying it will cost him the rest of this season and most of (if not all of) next season. We’ll have to wait and see if the rehab route pays off for Cousins.