Milwaukee Brewers place Brent Suter on paternity list, recall Jandel Gustave

The Brewers announced some changes to their bullpen before the start of their series against the Miami Marlins, placing Brent Suter on the paternity list and recalling Jandel Gustave from Triple-A Nashville.

Suter got off to a bit of a slow start to begin the year. After allowing five runs over his first four appearances, he corrected a mechanical flaw and has since allowed just one run in his last seven outings. The longtime Brewer has posted a 4.09 ERA and 4.22 FIP in 11 innings of relief.

Gustave has struck hitters out at a higher rate than last season but has otherwise trended in the wrong direction. His walk rate has increased, and he has suffered from a 49% hard-hit rate, allowing three home runs. That has resulted in a 6.00 ERA and 5.29 FIP in 12 innings.

The Brewers optioned Gustave on Tuesday after he allowed five runs in his last three appearances, but that proved to be a short stay in Nashville. He’ll provide the bullpen with some depth while Suter tends to his newborn.

Statistics courtesy of FanGraphs.