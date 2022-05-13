Game Thread #32: Milwaukee Brewers (20-12) vs Miami Marlins (14-17)

Milwaukee will be opening their series against the Marlins with reigning Cy Young Corbin Burnes who will face off against Pablo Lopez. Burnes has had an amazing start to his season, posting a 1.86 ERA and fifty strikeouts.

Counsell has elected for Urias to clean up, with Rowdy behind him. Wong leads off followed by Adames and Yelich. Jace Peterson gets the start at first while McCutchen is still recovering from his stint on the Covid list.

The first pitch will be at 5:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 94.5 AM.