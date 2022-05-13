Brewers sneak past Marlins in pitching duel, win 2-1

Box Score

Both starting pitchers tossed amazing performances, as the Brewers were able to grab a run in the top of the ninth to win the opener against Miami. Burnes entered tonight’s game with a 1.86 ERA, picking up right where he left off last season. Pablo Lopez was on the hill for Miami, who has had a phenomenal start to his 2022 campaign, giving up only one run per game. He also set his career-high in strikeouts against the Brewers, fanning eleven.

The Brewers started hot, with Wong crushing a leadoff home run to give the Crew a 1-0 lead. No runs were scored in the second inning, and the Marlins would get on the board in the bottom of the third when former Brewer Jesus Aguilar hit a solo shot to tie the game.

Burnes continued to deal after giving up the home run, only allowing five hits throughout his seven innings of work. He would also strike out seven Marlins before being replaced by Devin Williams in the eighth.

The Brewers would rally late in the top of the ninth when Yelich led off with a single and was followed by Urias being hit by a pitch. With Brewers on second and third, Tyrone Taylor was brought in to pinch-hit for Rowdy Tellez. Taylor would then hit a single, loading the bases for Hunter Renfroe. Renfroe would strikeout, but Marlins pitcher Anthony Bender would walk Jace Peterson, forcing home Yelich from third. Milwaukee would gain a 2-1 lead.

All-star closer Josh Hader was brought in to close, and retired the side in order to give the Brewers the win and gained his thirteenth save. Hader still has not given up a run this season, getting clean saves in all thirteen attempts. He has shown why he is one of the best relievers in the league.

Milwaukee’s next game will feature Eric Lauer, who will be throwing opposite Trevor Rodgers for the Marlins. Lauer has been fantastic this season, having a 3-0 record and posting a 1.82 ERA. After their three-game set in Miami, they’ll travel home on Monday for another three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

The first pitch Saturday will be at 5:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.