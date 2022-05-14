Game Thread #33: Milwaukee Brewers (21-12) @ Miami Marlins (14-18)

The Brewers are in position tonight to get a series win after two straight series losses, and they’ll have to face the runner up in the Rookie of the Year vote to do it.

Eric Lauer gets his sixth start of the season tonight. Lauer got a little extra rest after his last start, though it was a combination of where the off day fell and Corbin Burnes moving up to stay on regular rest. He last pitched on May 6, so it’s seven days of rest for him. Lauer has recorded at least eight strikeouts in each of his last three starts, and has allowed no more than one earned run in each. He was a little more shaky in his last start with three walks compared to eight strikeouts, but still pitched well. Lauer did not make a start against the Marlins last season, but did pitch two scoreless innings in relief against them.

On the Marlins side, Trevor Rogers starts for the Marlins. He’s coming off of a season where he finished second in the Rookie of the Year vote, but this season has not been as kind to him. So far, he has a 5.00 ERA and 3.98 FIP. His strikeout rate has fallen to 7.0 K/9 and his walk rate has increased to 4.3 BB/9. His last start against San Diego was better with five scoreless innings, but he only struck out three and walked two. The Brewers faced Rogers twice last season, managing to get just one run off of him between two starts covering eleven innings.

In the lineup, with a LHP on the mound, Kolten Wong is getting the day off. Luis Urias takes the leadoff spot today, and Mike Brosseau gets a start off the bench. Tyrone Taylor is also in the lineup today. Meanwhile, the Marlins lineup features a couple of familiar faces with Jesus Aguilar batting second and Avisail Garcia batting fifth.