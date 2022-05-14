Brewers fall to Marlins 9-3

Box Score

The Brewers hadn’t lost a start by Eric Lauer entering tonight. Unfortunately, that wouldn’t hold up.

They struck first tonight, as the second batter, Willy Adames, hit a solo home run to put the Brewers ahead 1-0. Unfortunately, that was all they could manage for offense off of Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 5.1 innings, Rogers allowed just the one run on five hits and struck out eight Brewers.

Meanwhile, Eric Lauer’s night started off well. In his first three innings, he allowed just one hit and struck out four. However, the fourth inning was a disaster for him. He started the inning allowing back-to-back home runs with Jesus Aguilar and Jorge Soler. After two groundouts, he allowed a single to Jesus Sanchez before Brian Anderson hit the third home run of the inning, putting the Marlins up 4-1.

Lauer pitched one more inning before his day came to an end. In total, he pitched five innings and struck out seven, but the three home runs allowed made it a rough day for him.

With the Brewers still in striking distance, Trevor Gott entered in the sixth inning down 4-1. His luck wasn’t any better, though. He faced four batters, and ended up allowing a single, a walk, a fielders choice that reached on an error, and a double. That increased the Marlins lead to 7-1. Jandel Gustave came in after that, and he also had a bit of trouble. He managed to get the Brewers out of the inning, but allowed another run after loading the bases with one out. After six innings, the Marlins were up 8-1. All four runs were charged to Gott, but only two were earned.

Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to close the gap to 8-3. J.C. Mejia allowed a run in the eighth with two walks, a single, and a double. That was it for the game as the Brewers fell to the Marlins 9-3.

Though the Brewers had eight hits, they didn’t record a walk in the game. Hunter Renfroe was the only Brewer to reach base twice with a 2-for-4 day. The Brewers also went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Brewers will go for the win tomorrow afternoon and hope to break their two series losing streak. Brandon Woodruff faces Elieser Hernandez in the rubber match. First pitch is at 12:40 pm.