Game Thread #34: Milwaukee Brewers (21-13) vs Miami Marlins (15-18)

The Brewers will take on the Miami Marlins to close out their nine-game road trip Sunday, with Brandon Woodruff taking the mound against Elieser Hernandez. After losing two of three in their first two series on the road trip, the Crew will look to come away with a series victory against the Marlins in Sunday’s rubber match.

Woodruff has struggled to a 5.97 ERA so far this season, but the Brewers are 4-2 in the games he’s started thanks to plenty of run support. On the other side, Hernandez will get the ball for the Marlins. Hernandez has a 6.37 ERA on the season, so the Brewers will look to get to him early and often in the Sunday afternoon showdown.

The Brewers still hold a 2.5-game lead over the Cardinals entering Sunday, as both teams have split the first two games of their weekend series. The Cardinals will take on the Giants on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.

Kolten Wong will bat leadoff with a righty on the mound, followed by Willy Adames and Christian Yelich. Luis Urias will bat cleanup for the second straight day while Rowdy Tellez plays DH with Jace Peterson at first. Tyrone Taylor will get the start in center.

Marlins Lineup: