Wong’s big day propels Brewers to 7-3 win over Marlins

Box Score

Milwaukee won the final game of their series in Miami after some hot bats from the offense. Brandon Woodruff, who struggled in his last start against the Reds, was on the hill for the Brewers. The Marlins started Elieser Hernandez, who had an ERA of 6.37 entering the day. The offense and pitching looked to bounce back after the performance they showed on Saturday night.

The Brewers started well, with Urias hitting a sac fly to center that brought home a tagging Adames from third. Although he was safe, Adames got hurt on the slide, shifting Urias from third to short and Brosseau in to play third. Woodruff then struck out the side in the bottom of the first inning.

The Marlins loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, and scored two off of a single from catcher Payton Henry. The Marlins added more insurance from a Jorge Soler solo home run in the following inning to make it 3-1.

The top of the fifth was the offensive wake-up for the Crew, starting the inning with back-to-back home runs from Jace Peterson and Kolten Wong to tie the game up at 3-3. Brosseau and Yelich would reach before Tellez sent in Brosseau on a single, giving the Brewers the lead. Narvaez then singled to right, bringing home Yelich from second to extend the lead to 5-3.

Ashby replaced Woodruff in the sixth and gave up no runs. Meanwhile, Tellez crushed a leadoff home run to start the seventh inning, giving Milwaukee an even bigger lead. Ashby continued to rack up scoreless innings, and Urias added an RBI single in the eighth to score Wong, making the game 7-3.

Ashby finished with a great four innings, giving up no hits and no walks en route to his second career save. The Brewers now return home for the first time since May 5, taking on the Atlanta Braves. Freddy Peralta will be pitching for the Brewers opposite Ian Anderson for Atlanta. Milwaukee will look to continue winning and extend its three-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals, who play the San Francisco Giants on Sunday Night Baseball. After their three-game set with Atlanta, they’ll welcome the Washington Nationals for another three-game series at home.

First pitch Monday will be at 6:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.