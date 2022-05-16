Brewers Week in Review: Week 6

Last Week’s Results

Monday : Reds 10, Brewers 5

: Reds 10, Brewers 5 Tuesday : Brewers 5, Reds 4

: Brewers 5, Reds 4 Wednesday : Reds 14, Brewers 11

: Reds 14, Brewers 11 Thursday : Off Day

: Off Day Friday : Brewers 2, Marlins 1

: Brewers 2, Marlins 1 Saturday : Marlins 9, Brewers 3

: Marlins 9, Brewers 3 Sunday: Brewers 7, Marlins 3

Top Batter Performance of the Week

Kolten Wong has been getting better since a slow start to his season. In the past week, he’s batted 6-for-24 with two home runs, five runs scored, and three RBI. He’s posted a batting line of .353/.500/.765, good for a 233 wRC+ and 0.5 fWAR. That included an impressive 25% walk rate in the past week, compared to a 16.7% strikeout rate. His week improved his stats to .257/.333/.431 with a 115 wRC+ and a 0.7 fWAR for the season.

Top Pitcher Performance of the Week

It was a rough week for the pitchers, as the pitching staff averaged nearly seven runs allowed per game. A few players still had good performances. Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, Josh Hader, and Brad Boxberger each had good weeks. However, Aaron Ashby might have had one of the more important performances of the week. Entering Sunday’s game with a two-run lead, he finished up the game for the team and let the rest of the bullpen have the day off. He faced thirteen batters over the final four innings of the game, struck out eight of them and allowed just one baserunner (a wild pitch on a third strike that allowed the batter to reach base).

Injury Updates and Roster Moves

The injury list has seen an uptick in recent days. The first player is Andrew McCutchen, who remains on the IL after a positive COVID test. There’s no update for him, so it’s just a matter of waiting for any symptoms to subside and test negative twice in 24 hours.

Jandel Gustave also suffered an injury over the weekend. He had initially been recalled when Brent Suter went on the paternity list. He pitched on Saturday, and as he finished the sixth inning, he was experiencing discomfort as he left the field. Manager Craig Counsell noted the injury was in his hamstring and he will need time on the IL. He hasn’t been placed on the IL yet, but with Suter set to return from the paternity list, that will likely be a quick switch early this week.

Finally, Willy Adames also was injured over the weekend. He scored in the first inning on Sunday against the Marlins, but needed help getting off the field. He returned for the bottom of the inning, but left the next inning. For now, he’s day-to-day and will be reevaluated today.

This Week’s Schedule