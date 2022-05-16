Brewers reinstate Brent Suter from paternity list, place Jandel Gustave on IL

After a series on the paternity list, Brent Suter is back with the Brewers. He sat out the Brewers series against the Marlins as he was in Milwaukee for the birth of his son. He has returned to the team for the start of the Braves series and will be available right away.

Meanwhile, Jandel Gustave was on the corresponding side of the roster move, but instead of being optioned, he was placed on the 15-day IL. He pitched in Saturday’s game against the Marlins, and at the end of the inning came off the mound limping a bit. Following the game, manager Craig Counsell said that Gustave had injured his hamstring and would need an IL trip.

Gustave had been sent down to Triple-A shortly before his recall to the majors due to his poor performance this season. Even after a scoreless appearance on Saturday, he still has a 5.54 ERA and 5.18 FIP this season. His 10.4 K/9 is greatly improved this season, though his 3.5 BB/9 is also higher than last year.

