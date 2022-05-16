Game Thread #35: Milwaukee Brewers (22-13) vs. Atlanta Braves (16-19)

After starting their last road trip on the road in Atlanta, the Brewers will return the favor and host the Braves as they start a road trip.

Today’s matchup is a rematch of Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS. Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, and he’s been improving start by start. His ERA has dropped to 4.40 and his FIP is down to 2.37. On the other side, Ian Anderson pitches against the Brewers for the first time this season. He finished fifth in the Rookie of the Year vote in 2021, but his numbers are slightly higher this season. Overall, he has a 4.20 ERA, 4.97 FIP, and 22 K compared to 16 BB in 30 IP. This is his third career appearance against the Brewers. Last season, he allowed one run in six innings against the Brewers in the regular season.

On offense, Luis Urias moves up to second in the lineup with Willy Adames day-to-dal. Rowdy Tellez bats fourth and Yelich takes the DH spot today.