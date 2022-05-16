Brewers pitch two-hit shutout, defeat Braves 1-0

Box Score

As the Brewers came home, the pitching staff pitched one of their best games of the season. Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams, and Josh Hader combined for a two-hit shutout as the Brewers took a 1-0 win.

Freddy Peralta was incredibly sharp today. After allowing a single and a walk in the first inning, he allowed just one more baserunner in his start. Over seven innings of work, he allowed just two hits and a walk. He also struck out ten in the start.

Meanwhile, Braves starter Ian Anderson also pitched well, though the Brewers had their chances to score. In the first, the Brewers loaded the bases with some help from the Braves with a hit, walk, and error by the first baseman. However, they could not score any of those runs and the game remained 0-0.

Over the next few innings, the Brewers had a baserunner in the second, third, and fifth, but could not do anything with those baserunners. Then, in the sixth, Hunter Renfroe doubled to put a runner in scoring position. Omar Narvaez then grounded out, which moved up Renfroe to third. With Tyrone Taylor up on a 2-2 count with two outs, Anderson spiked a pitch that got by catcher Travis d’Arnaud and went to the backstop, and Renfroe was able to score. That put the Brewers ahead 1-0.

Ian Anderson finished the day with six innings pitched. He allowed four hits and two walks, and struck out just three. While Peralta had the better day, Anderson did keep the Brewers enough in check to allow just the one run.

The Brewers turned to their closing combo for the eighth and ninth inning. Devin Williams was in first and pitched a 1-2-3 inning, striking out the side. Josh Hader took the ninth, and did the same by striking out the side. The pitching staff finished out the game by retiring seventeen runners in a row, with thirteen of those happening by strikeout.

It wasn’t a great day for the Brewers offense, but they didn’t need much. Luis Urias reached base three times (2-for-3, 1 BB). Hunter Renfroe reached base twice (1-for-2, 1 BB) and scored the only run. Jace Peterson and Lorenzo Cain each had a hit as well

The Brewers will try to keep the momentum going tomorrow in the second game of the series. Adrian Houser will face Tucker Davidson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM.