Brewers reliever J.C. Mejia suspended 80 games for positive PED test, Trevor Kelley selected from Nashville

For the second time this season, a Brewers player has been suspended for a positive PED test. The Brewers announced today that reliever J.C. Mejia has received an 80-game suspension for a positive test for PEDs. As a corresponding move, the Brewers selected the contract of Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Nashville.

J.C. Mejia was signed in the offseason as a minor-league addition, after pitching for Cleveland as a starter in 2021. After a strong start to the season in Triple-A Nashville (0.84 ERA, 15 K in 10.2 IP), he was added to the major league roster on May 10. He made two relief appearances and allowed six runs in 2.1 IP. He will now be out for three months while serving the suspension.

Trevor Kelley will join the bullpen, taking the spot that Mejia vacated. He last pitched in the majors in 2020, and allowed four runs in 3.1 IP. Last year at the Braves Triple-A affiliate, he posted a 1.52 ERA and 10 K/9 in 41.1 IP. So far this season for Nashville, he’s recorded a 0.69 ERA and 11.8 K/9 in 13 IP.