McCutchen nearing return from IL, Adames may trade places

McCutchen has been on the IL with COVID for over a week while Adames was injured in Sunday’s series finale against Marlins

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew McCutchen may return from the injured list before tomorrow’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves while Willy Adames could trade spots with him after spraining his left ankle, reports Adam McCalvy.

McCutchen went on the team’s COVID-19 IL last Saturday during the team’s road series against the Braves, but he’s reportedly feeling better, as per his Twitter and McCalvy’s reporting.

With McCutchen set to return, McCalvy also said the Brewers were considering placing Adames on the IL in a corresponding move. He’s currently listed as day-to-day after injuring his ankle sliding into home plate against the Marlins on Sunday.

McCalvy said Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said Adames came in feeling better today than he did yesterday, but the team may still opt to place him on the IL tomorrow.

Stay tuned for updates on McCutchen and Adames in the coming days.

