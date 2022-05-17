McCutchen nearing return from IL, Adames may trade places

Andrew McCutchen may return from the injured list before tomorrow’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves while Willy Adames could trade spots with him after spraining his left ankle, reports Adam McCalvy.

McCutchen went on the team’s COVID-19 IL last Saturday during the team’s road series against the Braves, but he’s reportedly feeling better, as per his Twitter and McCalvy’s reporting.

I’m cleared — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) May 16, 2022

Andrew McCutchen is expected to go through a workout on the field today, per David Stearns. Could be activated tomorrow. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 17, 2022

With McCutchen set to return, McCalvy also said the Brewers were considering placing Adames on the IL in a corresponding move. He’s currently listed as day-to-day after injuring his ankle sliding into home plate against the Marlins on Sunday.

McCalvy said Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said Adames came in feeling better today than he did yesterday, but the team may still opt to place him on the IL tomorrow.

Willy Adames came in better today than yesterday, David Stearns said. So, the Brewers decided to push an IL decision one more day. An IL stint is “certainly still on the table,” Stearns said. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 17, 2022

Stay tuned for updates on McCutchen and Adames in the coming days.