Brewers shut out by Braves 3-0

After the Brewers shut out the Braves yesterday, the tables were turned in today’s game.

Early on, the two starters traded scoreless innings. Each team had their chances to score. The Braves got the first two batters of the game on base, but couldn’t bring either in. The Brewers had two baserunners in the third and fourth innings, but none of them scored either.

The Braves got on the board in the fifth, with a little help from the Brewers. The Braves recorded back to back singles with one out, then scored a run on a throwing error by Mike Brosseau. A double play ended the inning, but the Braves had a 1-0 lead.

That was it for runs scored with the starters in the game. Adrian Houser pitched a good game, allowing just the one unearned run on four hits. He struck out six and walked two as well. On the other side, Tucker Davidson pitched five scoreless innings with just three hits and three walks allowed, while striking out three.

The game went to the bullpens from there. Trevor Gott and Brent Suter each had scoreless innings, but Brad Boxberger allowed a two-run home run in the eighth. On the other side, the Braves bullpen combined for four scoreless innings to keep the Brewers in check.

The Brewers did have their chances to score. They had six hits and walked five times on offense. They had runners in scoring position in a few innings, and even had the bases loaded in the eighth. However, they went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left ten runners on base. Hunter Renfroe led the offense with a 2-for-4 day, and Kolten Wong also reached base twice (1-for-4 with a walk).

The rubber match takes place tomorrow afternoon. Corbin Burnes faces Max Fried in the final game of the series. First pitch is at 12:10 PM.