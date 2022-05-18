Adames sent to 10-day IL with ankle sprain, Hiura called up from Triple-A

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames has been sent to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 16, with a high left ankle sprain, the team announced Tuesday.

Adames, who sprained the ankle during the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins, started the bottom of the first playing shortstop before being replaced due to the injury.

In his place, infielder Keston Hiura has been recalled from AAA Nashville, as the Brewers look for more infield depth. Hiura, who has had his struggles over the past few years, is batting .216/.310/.378 this season with two homers and five RBIs in 15 games.

During his latest stint in Nashville — where he was sent after hot-hitting Rowdy Tellez took over as the everyday first baseman earlier this month — Hiura batted .421/.522/.895 with three homers and 10 RBIs across five games. He’ll start at first base and bat eighth in today’s series finale against the Braves.