Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #4

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week four roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds went 3-2 against the St. Paul Saints on the week, with the sixth game scheduled for Sunday canceled due to rain. After falling to the Saints on Monday and Tuesday, the Sounds rattled off three straight wins heading into the weekend to maintain a lead in the division. The Sounds (16-7) sit half a game ahead of Columbus (16-8) in the International League West standings.

Third baseman Weston Wilson and shortstop Brice Turang led the way for the Sounds offensively on the week. Wilson went 5-for-14 with two homers, three RBIs, six runs and two stolen bases, leading to a .357/.500/.857 week. Turang went 7-for-20 on the week with two homers, four RBIs, five runs and a stolen base, leading to a .350/.435/.750 slash. As a team, the Sounds slashed .236/.341/.459 with nine homers and 26 RBIs across the five-game series.

Pitchers Josh Lindblom, Caleb Boushley and Ethan Small all had strong starts on the mound, combining for 16 innings while allowing just three runs on nine hits and seven walks. Lindblom also accumulated eight strikeouts across his six innings while Small added seven strikeouts across five innings.

Nashville now welcomes the Norfolk Tides to town for a six-game set. Norfolk currently sits at 12-12 on the season, good enough for sixth place in the International League East standings.

AA Biloxi

The Biloxi Shuckers split their six games with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a pitching-heavy series, as the two teams combined for three shutouts. After dropping the first game 7-4, Biloxi took the next two games, 2-0 and 3-0. They followed up the wins with a 4-0 loss before winning 9-1 Saturday. The series finally closed with a 4-1 loss on Sunday. Biloxi now sits at 12-9 on the season, still holding a 2.5 game lead on Montgomery in the Southern League South standings.

Due to the strong pitching, no Shuckers had an outstanding week offensively, but outfielder Joey Wiemer still performed well enough for some recognition. He went 6-for-22 on the week with one homer, five RBIs and two runs scored for a slash line of .273/.360/.545. Catcher Jakson Reetz also did well in the three games he played, slashing .333/.500/.444 across nine at-bats.

Victor Castaneda had another great start on the mound, pitching 5.1 shutout innings and allowing just three hits and two walks to lower his ERA on the year to 1.77. He also racked up six strikeouts. Tyler Herb, who has a 1.96 ERA himself so far this year, threw six innings of shutout baseball, giving up three hits and no walks while striking out eight Wahoos. Andy Otero also did well in his two starts, totaling 9.1 innings and allowing two earned runs (four total) on seven hits and four walks to go with eight strikeouts.

The Shuckers now head to Montgomery to take on the second-place Biscuits for six games. Montgomery sits at 9-11 on the year after losing their last three games to the Mississippi Braves over the weekend.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers had a tough week, going 1-5 against the Peoria Chiefs on the road, falling to 12-9 on the year. After dropping the first two of the series, the Rattlers stole a win on Thursday before dropping three games over the weekend. They now sit three games behind Cedar Rapids and in a tie for second with Peoria in the Midwest League West standings.

Catcher Darrien Miller had the best week offensively for Wisconsin, slashing .353/.500/.588 with one home run and five runs across 17 at-bats. As a team, the Rattlers batted .230/.300/.407 with eight homers and 25 runs.

Brandon Knarr earned the lone win on the mound, going six innings with seven strikeouts and allowing no runs on two hits and one walk in the team’s 6-2 win. With the strong performance, Knarr lowered his ERA to 1.61 on the season, trailing only TJ Shook (1.37 ERA) among qualified pitchers on the team.

The Rattlers will look to bounce back this week with six games against the Fort Wayne TinCaps in Appleton. Fort Wayne sits at 11-10 on the season, five games back of first place Dayton in the Midwest League East standings.

A Carolina

The Mudcats had a good week, going 4-2 against the Down East Wood Ducks despite being shutout twice. Carolina improves to 11-10 on the year, now sitting three games back of Fredericksburg in the Carolina League North standings.

Shortstop Eduardo Garcia led the way for the Mudcats, slashing .381/.391/.714 with one home run and a team-high eight RBIs on the week. With the strong performance, Garcia improved to .321/.357/.500 on the year and took the team lead in RBIs with 16 across his 19 games so far.

Carolina’s pitchers combined for a 3.35 ERA on the week to go with 63 strikeouts across 51 innings. Alexander Cornielle had the best start on the week, going five innings and giving up two runs (none earned) on four hits and five walks, adding four strikeouts. Cornielle leads the team with a 1.56 ERA across four starts so far this season. Ryne Moore also did well in his two appearances, totaling six innings and giving up two runs on five hits and two walks to go with nine strikeouts.

The Mudcats will look to build off their strong week as they return home for six games against the Augusta GreenJackets. Augusta sits at 12-9 on the year, three games back of Myrtle Beach for first place in the Carolina League South standings.