Brewers reinstate Luis Urías from the 10-day injured list, DFA José Ureña

Infielder Luis Urías has been reinstated from the 10-day IL, the Brewers announced this morning. To make room on the roster, RHP José Ureña was designated for assignment. Urías is expected to get the start when the Brewers play again on Tuesday against the Reds.

The Brewers hope Urías, who suffered a quad injury during Spring Training, can provide the same type of production that he did in 2021. After slashing .249/.345/.445 with an OPS of .789 and 23 home runs last year, Urías rejoins an offense that is in the bottom half of the league in team OPS. Via Mike Vassallo on Twitter, Urías was a team leader in games (150), at-bats (490), runs (77), hits (122), and extra-base hits (49). He was also second in home runs, RBIs (75), total bases (218), and walks (63). His consistency at the plate will only help a team that is coming off one of their best Aprils in franchise history.

Getting Urías back in the fold also means the return of a consistent starting third baseman. Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau have been fine sharing the position so far, each with a home run and Brosseau with an OPS of .721. With Brosseau just getting optioned down to Triple-A, Peterson is set to be the backup for the time being.

There has been a lot of promise for this Brewers team early in the season. They entered the month of May with the best record in the National League. After a relatively slow start, the pitching staff is back to showing why they are considered one of the best in the league. Offensively, they have struggled despite a recent burst of runs in the last few games. Getting Urías back in the lineup will give them another consistent bat as they look to stay hot against the struggling Reds this week.