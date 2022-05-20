Game Thread #39: Milwaukee Brewers (24-14) vs Washington Nationals (13-26)

The Brewers will welcome the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals to town in their first matchup since August 2021. The Brewers won five out of six against the Nats last year, including two of three at American Family Field.

Starting game one of the series is Eric Lauer, who had his worst start of the season on Saturday against the Marlins. In the 9-3 loss, Lauer gave up four runs over five innings, but he still struck out seven and had no walks allowed. He’ll look to get back to form against the Nationals as he takes on Erick Fedde.

Fedde, who holds a 4.24 ERA entering the game, has really only had one truly bad start this season, giving up seven runs (six earned) against the Diamondbacks back in April. Since then, he’s made four starts spanning 20.2 innings, giving up six runs total and striking out 18. He has, however, struggled with walks all season, giving up 18 walks across 34 innings.

The Nationals have struggled mightily this season, holding the second-worst record in the league at 13-26, just one game ahead of the 11-26 Reds. They are 4-3 in games started by Fedde this season, averaging nearly six runs per game in run support.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.