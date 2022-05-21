Game Thread #40: Milwaukee Brewers (25-14) vs Washington Nationals (13-27)

The Brewers will try to clinch a winning homestand on Saturday as they continue against the Nationals. Brandon Woodruff will get the start for the Brewers while Patrick Corbin gets the ball for the Nationals.

Woodruff has enjoyed pitching in Milwaukee in 2022, as he enters Saturday with a 3-0 home record and a 1.62 ERA. He has also been dominant against the Nationals in his career, as well. In 5 career appearances, he has an impressive 0.70 ERA with 35 strikeouts. Woodruff will try to improve on these numbers Saturday night.

On the other side is Patrick Corbin, who currently has an 0-6 record with a 6.28 ERA. The left-hander relies mainly on off-speed pitches, with his sinker (33.4% usage, 91.6 mph average) and slider (30.6% usage and 80.5 mph average) being his primary pitches. He has been hit hard so far this year, allowing the 4th most runs for starting pitchers in the league at 30.

You can watch the game live on Bally Sports Wisconsin or listen on the Brewers Radio Network.

