Game Thread #41: Milwaukee Brewers (26-14) vs Washington Nationals (13-28)

Milwaukee will look to finish their series against the Nationals with a sweep on Sunday. Freddy Peralta will be pitching for the Crew, with Aaron Sanchez on the hill for the Nationals. Peralta has won his last four starts after struggling in the early weeks of the season.

With Urias resting, Mike Brosseau will be getting the start at shortstop, while Jace Peterson slots in at third. Wong will be in his usual lead-off spot, and Narvaez will be behind the plate.

We are playing the third game against the team in Milwaukee. This time we are playing earlier in the day.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/BIZAJ8pJeu — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 22, 2022

First pitch will be at 1:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.