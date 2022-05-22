Brewers lose series finale vs Nationals, 8-2

Box Score

After winning their first two games of the series against Washington, they lost their final game of the series on Sunday. Freddy Peralta was on the hill for the Brewers, facing Aaron Sanchez for the Nationals. Peralta has pitched well of late, bringing his ERA to 4.42 after a rough start to the season. Sanchez has been inconsistent, with a 3-3 record and a 7.16 ERA.

The Nationals struck first, with an RBI double from Lane Thomas in the top of the second. They would add more from an RBI single from Nelson Cruz in the top of the third inning, scoring Hernandez from second. After three, the Nationals had the lead 2-0.

Milwaukee would then unravel in the fourth inning when Lane Thomas hit another RBI double. After the pitch, Freddy Peralta would have to leave the game when he felt discomfort in his right shoulder. Brent Suter would be brought in to replace him, and the Nationals had a field day.

Dee Strange-Gordon laid down a bunt that scored the runner from third and there was no throw to first because Gordon is so fast. Hernandez would follow up with the exact same, a bunt single that scored Thomas. Washington catcher, Keibert Ruiz, then hit an RBI double to score Strange-Gordon from second. Their superstar Juan Soto then hit a single that drove in two more runs, putting the Nationals' lead at 8-0.

The Brewers would provide some offense in the bottom of the fifth inning when Tyrone Taylor hit his third home run of the season and second in the series. Later in the half-inning, McCutchen would ground into a fielder’s choice that scored Jace Peterson.

No other runs would be scored in the final four innings of the game, as both bullpens pitched well. The Brewers would lose 8-2. Milwaukee will travel on Monday to San Diego for a three-game series with the Padres. After that, they will head to St. Louis for a four-game series against the division rival.

First pitch Monday will be at 8:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.