Brewers Week in Review: Week 7

Last Week’s Results

Monday : Brewers 1, Braves 0

Tuesday : Braves 3, Brewers 0

Wednesday : Brewers 7, Braves 6

Thursday : Off Day

Friday : Brewers 7, Nationals 0

Saturday : Brewers 5, Nationals 1

Sunday: Nationals 8, Brewers 2

Division Standings

Brewers : 26-15

Cardinals : 23-18 (3.0 GB)

Cubs : 16-24 (9.5 GB)

Pirates : 16-24 (9.5 GB)

Reds: 12-28 (13.5 GB)

Records for Last Week

Brewers : 4-2

Cardinals : 4-3 (-0.5)

Cubs : 3-4 (-1.5)

Pirates : 1-5 (-3.0)

Reds: 3-2 (-0.5)

Top Pitching Performance of the Week

Devin Williams has been a strong fixture in the bullpen after a rough start to the season. In his last 13 appearances, he only allowed runs in one of them. Over the last week alone, he made 3 appearances and faced 10 batters. Of those 10 batters, he struck out 8 of them, and just allowed a single hit. Two of those appearances happened with a one run difference at the time.

Top Batting Performance of the Week

Hunter Renfroe has been on a hot streak in the last week. In the six-game homestand, he went 10-for-19 with 2 doubles, 4 RBI, 3 walks, and 2 sacrifice flies. That’s good for a batting line of .526/.542/.632 and a wRC+ of 218. His batting average and OBP are each up at least 40 points, and he’s currently on a six-game hitting streak. His best game was Friday against the Nationals, where he was 3-for-3 with a walk and 2 RBI.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

May 16: Brent Suter reinstated from paternity list, Jandel Gustave placed on 15-day IL

On May 14, Gustave pitched against the Marlins and was limping off the field after the inning. After the game, it was revealed that he injured his hamstring during the inning, and Craig Counsell said that he is expected to go on the IL. The latest update puts him at a six-week recovery for this injury, which means a July return at the earliest.

May 17: J.C. Mejia placed on restricted list, Trevor Kelley selected fron Nashville.

For the second time this season, a Brewers player was suspended for a positive performance enhancing drug test. This time, it was reliever J.C. Mejia. The positive test means that Mejia will miss 80 games and will be out until late August. He’s also prohibited from playing in the postseason if the Brewers advance. Trevor Kelley earned his promotion to the major league roster, taking Mejia’s place.

May 18: Willy Adames placed on 10-day IL, Keston Hiura recalled from Nashville.

After Willy Adames injured his ankle, the Brewers gave him a few days to recover before placing him on the IL with the injury. The good news is that it appears to be very minor, and as long as he passes all of his tests, he should return the first day he is eligible on May 26. Keston Hiura was recalled to take Adames’ spot on the roster.

May 19: Alec Bettinger outrighted to Nashville.

This was a smaller move, but it is noteworthy. The Brewers outrighted Alec Bettinger off the 40-man roster and assigned him to Nashville (where he has been this season). While it’s not the most surprising move, the timing is a bit odd as the Brewers did not need the roster space. His outright put the 40-man roster at 37. It’s worth keeping an eye on for now, and as June approaches, it is space should the Brewers choose to bring up a player or two from the minors.

May 20: Andrew McCutchen activated from IL, Trevor Kelley optioned to Nashville.

Following a bout of COVID, Andrew McCutchen officially returned to the active roster on Friday. He had been symptomatic but after testing negative and getting some physical tests in, he’s back and good to go. Trevor Kelley’s short stint with the team ended as he was optioned back to Nashville.

May 22: Freddy Peralta leaves game with shoulder injury.

The Brewers starting rotation took their first significant hit of the season with Freddy Peralta leaving Sunday’s game. Manager Craig Counsell confirmed today that Peralta will go on the IL and have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage. The official word for now is shoulder tightness, and we should have more details soon. For now, the plan is to use a five-man rotation.

This Week’s Schedule