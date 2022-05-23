Brewers place Josh Hader on family medical emergency list, Freddy Peralta on 15-day IL, outright Dylan File, and recall Trevor Kelley and Miguel Sanchez

The Brewers are set to begin a three-game series against the Padres tonight in San Diego. However, before the series started, the Brewers made a series of roster moves. In total, here are the roster moves that they made:

Josh Hader placed on family medical emergency list.

Freddy Peralta placed on 15-day IL.

Trevor Kelley and Miguel Sanchez recalled from Nashville.

Dylan File outrighted to Nashville.

The news for Josh Hader is definitely concerning. On Wednesday, he left the park early due to a family emergency. He was back with the team on Friday and was available during the Nationals series. He’s now officially out as he was placed on the family medical emergency list. No details were mentioned with this, so at this time it’s considered a private matter and we will respect that. We wish the best for him during this time.

Meanwhile, Freddy Peralta officially went on the 15-day IL for the shoulder injury that he sustained on Sunday. The Brewers are still waiting for the official results to determine the severity of the injury, but it was clear that he would need an IL stint for it. The Brewers plan to use a five-man rotation for now, though they will have to call up another starter for a game next week to cover the doubleheader against the Cubs.

To fill these two roster spots, Trevor Kelley and Miguel Sanchez were recalled from Nashville. Kelley had originally been added last week and pitched in a game against the Braves. Meanwhile, Sanchez has been called up for the first time this season and has been solid for Nashville, posting a 2.12 ERA over 17 innings with 18 strikeouts and 5 walks. Sanchez pitched in 28 games for the Brewers last season, posting a 4.15 ERA over 26 innings with 23 strikeouts and 14 walks.

One other move mentioned with these is Dylan File being outrighted to Nashville. This move seems a little out of place. File has been ok for Nashville, posting a 4.10 ERA in 8 games (7 starts) over 37.1 innings. It’s improved from his 5.27 ERA in 2021. The reason this is out of place is that the Brewers didn’t need the roster space right now. With File outrighted, the 40-man roster is down to 36. It’s the second outright in the past week following Alec Bettinger being outrighted.

EDIT: While an exact timetable is still unknown for Peralta, Craig Counsell confirmed that Peralta will miss “a signifcant amount of time”. However, he could still return in 2022.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.