Game Thread #42: Milwaukee Brewers (26-15) vs San Diego Padres (27-14)

Adrian Houser takes the mound for the Brewers as they open their three-game series in San Diego. The Padres will start righty, Nick Martinez, who has pitched well so far this season. Milwaukee continues to hold a three-game division lead on the St. Louis Cardinals, where they will travel later in the week.

Urias will be at shortstop and batting second, while Jace Peterson gets the start at third base. Omar Narvaez will be behind the plate, with Kolten Wong leading off.

San Diego is still without their young superstar, Fernando Tatis Jr., who has been injured since the start of the year. Perennial all-star third baseman Manny Machado will be in the lineup for the Padres, hitting second.

Back home at America's No. 1 Ballpark pic.twitter.com/TFjVUzgq6y — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 23, 2022

First pitch will be at 8:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.