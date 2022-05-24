Brewers lose in extras to Padres, 3-2

Box Score

Entering a long road trip, the Brewers aimed to take the series opener against the San Diego Padres. Adrian Houser was on the mound for the Brewers, while Nick Martinez got the start for the Padres. Houser has pitched well so far this season, being a steady arm that Counsell can rely on.

The Brewers would strike early, in the second inning, from a two-run double from Tyrone Taylor that scored McCutchen and Renfroe. The Brewers would have another opportunity to score in the fourth inning, with the bases loaded and nobody out, but failed to capitalize resulting in no added insurance.

San Diego would get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning when Alfaro grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Voit from third. Houser would then strike out Jake Cronenworth to end the inning. The Brewers would continue to struggle offensively throughout the game and would give the Padres a chance to make a comeback.

San Diego would score again in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game off an RBI bunt single from Trent Grisham. Boxberger would then get out of the inning with no further damage, with the score at 2-2.

Trevor Gott and Devin Williams would pitch scoreless eighth and ninth innings, forcing the game into extras. Milwaukee would have a great chance to capitalize in the top of the tenth after Urias led off with a single, sending the runner at second base to third. Yelich would draw a walk to load the bases with runners at the corners and nobody out. McCutchen would then ground into a double play that got the force out at home, preventing a run. With two outs and runners on second and third, Rowdy Tellez would ground into an out at first base, coming up empty in the inning.

New Brewers prospect Miguel Sanchez, who was called up earlier in the week from Triple-A, was brought in to pitch the bottom of the tenth. Counsell had few pitchers left due to Hader being unavailable with a personal concern. Sanchez would also allow the bases to be loaded, but unlike the Brewers, San Diego would capitalize with a walk-off single from Azocar.

The Brewers' next game will be Tuesday at 8:40 CDT and will feature a great pitching matchup between Brewers ace Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell.