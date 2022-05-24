Brewers place Hunter Renfroe on 10-day IL, Mark Mathias selected from Nashville

The Brewers injury list has been growing. It got a little bigger last night when Hunter Renfroe left the game against the Padres early. After a MRI today, the Brewers decided to place Renfroe on the 10-day IL. As a corresponding move, Mark Mathias was selected from Nashville.

The loss of Renfroe is a tough one for the Brewers. He was one of the top players on offense with a .266/.303/.503 batting line, 123 wRC+, 9 home runs, 19 RBI, and 0.8 fWAR. It’s unsure how long he will need to recover, but being placed on the IL means it will be at least a week and a half. This is the second hard hit to the Brewers offense in the past week, as Willy Adames was also placed on the IL.

Mark Mathias was selected from Nashville to take Renfroe’s place on the active roster. He was with the Brewers taxi squad on the road (h/t Curt Hogg), so his promotion was an easy move to get someone on the roster right away. Mathias appeared in 16 games with the Brewers in 2020, batting .278/.278/.361 with a 68 wRC+ in 36 plate appearances. He missed the entire 2021 season with a labrum tear in his shoulder, but has returned and was playing for Nashville in 2022. In 27 games for Nashville this season, he’s batting .341/.425/.549 with 4 home runs, 16 RBI, and a 162 wRC+.

EDIT: Craig Counsell said in his pregame interview that he estimates the recovery time for Renfroe to be two weeks, per Curt Hogg. Also, Willy Adames was on the field for pregame workouts, but will not be activated before the end of the weekend, per Adam McCalvy.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-reference and FanGraphs.