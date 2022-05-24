Game Thread #43: Milwaukee Brewers (26-16) vs San Diego Padres (28-14)

It’s a battle of former Cy Young winners as Corbin Burnes faces off with Blake Snell on Tuesday night. Burnes is currently 2nd in the MLB in WHIP (0.83) and 4th in strikeouts (62) and will try to improve on his 1-2 record. Meanwhile, the 2018 AL Cy Young winner Snell is making his second start of the season after starting on the injured list with adductor tightness. In his only start of the season, Snell went 3.2 innings, striking out five and giving up three earned runs.

Hunter Renfroe will be out of the lineup after suffering a hamstring injury early in Monday’s game. Tyrone Taylor will get the start in right field in his absence. Taylor is slashing .242/.294/.421 with 3 home runs in 2022.

Tonight’s game can be seen on Bally Sports Wisconsin locally, and on TBS nationally. Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, and Hazel Mae will be on the call on TBS. You can also listen to the game on the Brewers Radio Network.

Lineups