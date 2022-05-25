Taylor’s go-ahead home-run in 6th propels Brewers to 4-1 victory over Padres

Championship-level teams, or at least teams that have championship aspirations, thrive on that “next man up” mentality. Those teams have the ability to win when key contributors are sidelined, often with guys who aren’t playing every day making an impact.

The Brewers showed that resolve tonight.

Tyrone Taylor, who got the start in right field tonight with Hunter Renfroe sidelined with a hamstring injury, hit the go-ahead 3-run home run in the 6th to give the Brewers the 4-1 lead. That home run would be the difference as the Brewers would go on to defeat the Padres by that score, 4-1.

The aforementioned Taylor has been on a tear the last week. In his last 5 games, Taylor is batting .400 with 10 runs batted in and three home runs. Taylor has played all over the outfield this season, filling in primarily as a center fielder. Tonight was his fourth start in right field, going 1-4 at the plate. With Renfroe out and Cain’s inconsistency at the plate, Taylor could provide a major boost off the bench to help in the Brewers’ push to make a trip back to the playoffs.

Tyrone is on



His third HR in four games gives us the lead!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/61ZGPbPEmV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 25, 2022

It was an uncharacteristic start to the game for Burnes, giving up a 1st inning run for the first time all season. After giving up one run on four hits in the first two innings, Burnes settled down and was dominant. In the following four innings he only gave up one hit, striking out four and allowing zero runs. Burnes did a good job of creating weak contact, with just three fly balls reaching the outfield and four groundouts. His final line was 6.0 innings, 5 hits, and 1 earned run on 5 strikeouts. On the other end was Snell, who on paper didn’t have a great start but was overall solid. A Mike Brosseau home run in the fifth was his only mistake through five innings. In the 6th, a walk, fielder’s choice, and a single to start the inning forced him out of the game. Those runners left on base would all come in the next batter up, when Taylor hit his fourth home run of the season.

With Burnes done, Counsel went to Hoby Milner in the seventh. After allowing the first two runners to reach, Milner made the defensive play of the game. On a sharp grounder a little off the mound, Milner ranged to his left and made a quick throw to Urias at second, who turned it to Hiura at first to get the double play and eliminate the threat. Austin Nola would ground out the next batter up and end the inning.

That was the double play of the year by Hoby Milner!



He just turned the hardest double play for a lefty. Epic epic epic play. pic.twitter.com/TeLZ5tbPMN — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) May 25, 2022

The Brewers bullpen continues to deliver. The theme of “next man up” rings true with the bullpen with Josh Hader out on the family emergency list. The setup position was now given to Trevor Gott, who allowed just a single and no runs in the 8th. The usual setup man Devin Williams came in as the closer, slamming the door and securing his third save of the season. The 4-1 win improves their record to 27-16, their best start in franchise history.

The Brewers will go for the series victory tomorrow afternoon, with the first pitch being at 3:10 pm CT. Aaron Ashby will be on the mound again Yu Darvish, you can watch the game in Bally Sports Wisconsin or listen on the Brewers Radio Network.