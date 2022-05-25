Game Thread #44: Milwaukee Brewers (27-16) vs San Diego Padres (28-15)

Aaron Ashby will be on the mound in the rubber match against the Padres, where he will be facing off against Yu Darvish. Ashby has pitched well this season, posting a 3.49 ERA. After Freddy Peralta’s injury, Ashby is slated to become a full-time starter, with Counsell electing for a five-man rotation.

Urias is again starting at shortstop against his former team, as Adames is still injured. Tyrone Taylor will also start again in right field after Hunter Renfroe’s injury. McCutchen will DH and Yelich will be back in left field. Narvaez will catch Ashby behind the dish.

For the series. pic.twitter.com/8FWuKb6uBl — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 25, 2022

First pitch is at 3:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.