Game Thread #44: Milwaukee Brewers (27-16) vs San Diego Padres (28-15)

Brewers look to take series in final game against Padres

By Herschel_Winkelman
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Ashby will be on the mound in the rubber match against the Padres, where he will be facing off against Yu Darvish. Ashby has pitched well this season, posting a 3.49 ERA. After Freddy Peralta’s injury, Ashby is slated to become a full-time starter, with Counsell electing for a five-man rotation.

Urias is again starting at shortstop against his former team, as Adames is still injured. Tyrone Taylor will also start again in right field after Hunter Renfroe’s injury. McCutchen will DH and Yelich will be back in left field. Narvaez will catch Ashby behind the dish.

First pitch is at 3:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

