Ashby pitches gem in Brewers 2-1 win over Padres

Milwaukee wins the series against the San Diego Padres after winning their final game. The Brewers continue to stand atop the National League central, despite it only being by a narrow margin. The upcoming series in St. Louis will be extremely important in the division title race. Aaron Ashby was on the mound for the Brewers facing Yu Darvish. Ashby pitched well throughout the game, allowing only one run since he replaced Peralta in the starting rotation.

Ashby got into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the fifth, when the bases were loaded for Jurickson Profar. Profar grounded into a fielder’s choice at second base that scored the runner from third. Ashby was then replaced by Luis Perdomo, who would get out of the inning.

Milwaukee would then storm back to take the lead in the top of the seventh inning when Rowdy Tellez doubled to left that scored Urias who was on third due to an Andrew McCutchen single. Tyrone Taylor would then hit a sacrifice fly to deep left to score McCutchen, giving the Brewers a 2-1 lead.

Luis Perdomo would pitch a clean seventh inning as well, setting up Brad Boxberger to pitch the eighth. Boxberger had one of his best outings of the year, striking out the side and sending the game to the ninth with the Brewers still maintaining the lead. Devin Williams, who had pitched both of the games in the series, was brought in a third straight day to get the save. Williams retired the side to earn his fourth save of the season and give the Brewers the win.

The next series will be a four-game series in St. Louis, where the Brewers hope to extend their division lead on the rival Cardinals. Eric Lauer will feature in the opener and has been great this season, posting a 4-1 record and a 2.16 ERA through the first two months. Adam Wainwright will be the starter for the Cards and has also pitched well this season, posting a 5-3 record with a 2.87 ERA.

First pitch Thursday will be at 6:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.