Game Thread #45: Milwaukee Brewers (28-16) @ St. Louis Cardinals (24-19)

After overcoming absences from several key players to complete a series win over the San Diego Padres yesterday, the Brewers travel to St. Louis to face off against the division-rival Cardinals.

The Redbirds are Milwaukee’s only real threat for a division title in the otherwise uncompetitive National League Central. They enter this four-game series three-and-a-half games behind the Crew in the standings.

Eric Lauer takes the mound for the Brewers as he looks to continue his breakout season. Toeing the slab for the home team is crafty veteran Adam Wainwright.

Here are the lineups for each squad:

Kicking off a four-game series against the Brew Crew! pic.twitter.com/rDlBhW9eGv — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 26, 2022

In the good news department for the Brewers, Josh Hader returned to the active roster today after skipping the trip out west to stay with his wife as she navigated complications with her pregnancy. His return will provide a boost for the back end of the bullpen after Trevor Gott, Brad Boxberger, and Devin Williams all shouldered plenty of work in that series.

Meanwhile, shortstop Willy Adames will not return from the injured list during this series, but he is continuing to ramp up on-field activity as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT. There were some rain showers throughout the day in St. Louis, but there is expected to be a window that will allow for the game to be played as scheduled. You can watch on Bally Sports Wisconsin or listen on 620 WTMJ.