Game Thread #46: Milwaukee Brewers (29-16) vs St. Louis Cardinals (24-20)

Brewers look to extend their division lead on the Cardinals in game two after winning game one. Brandon Woodruff will face off against Hudson for the Cardinals.
Peterson will start at third base and Kolten Wong will lead off against his former team.
Let's make it four in a row.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 27, 2022
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj
#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/6mvM5e8fIv
We're all in on #TeamSTL tonight! pic.twitter.com/704s6695Bu— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 27, 2022
Loading comments...