Brewers lose 4-2 to Cardinals after low offensive output

Box Score

After winning the opener in their four-game weekend series against the Cardinals, the Brewers dropped game two after some lackluster production by the offense. Brandon Woodruff was on the mound against Dakota Hudson for St. Louis. Woodruff pitched well, allowing only two runs through his four innings pitched. Dakota Hudson has posted a 3.22 ERA so far this season, so he has shown the ability to pitch well in the Majors.

The first three innings were uneventful, until Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run home run, his third home run in four days. Goldschmidt’s home run gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead going into the fourth inning. With the Brewers entering the game only four games ahead of the Cardinals for the division lead, games against the Cardinals are extremely important, so having one of their best players catch fire during the series is not an appealing sign.

Woodruff would then come out and pitch his warm-up pitches before the fifth inning, but felt some discomfort in his throwing arm, and was relieved from the game. This was not good for Milwaukee, as Woodruff has been one of the best and most consistent pitchers in all of baseball for the past two seasons. Peralta had a similar situation occur earlier in the week, so it looks like the Brewers may be without two of their starting pitchers for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, Woodruff will be able to come back and pitch soon, as the Brewers will need a healthy pitching staff with all of the injuries to their batting lineup.

Luis Perdomo would relieve Woodruff, and pitch a clean fifth and sixth inning. Brent Suter would then be brought in for the seventh and would allow two more Cardinals to score. Sosa hit a triple that scored Yepez, and Lars Nootbar followed that with an RBI fielder’s choice. St. Louis led 4-0.

The Brewers would finally get on the board in the top of the ninth when Tyrone Taylor led off the inning with a single. Omar Narvaez would be on deck and fly out, but would then be followed by Keston Hiura, who blasted a two-run home run to make the score 4-2. Milwaukee’s rally wouldn’t last though, as Brosseau struck out and Wong grounded out to end the game.

Milwaukee’s next game will be Saturday at 1:15 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. Houser will start against Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals. The last two games of the series could be crucial in deciding the NL Central champions come September.