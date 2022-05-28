Brewers fall to Cardinals 8-3

Box Score

This was a bad day for the Brewers. Sometimes, that’s going to happen. Unfortunately, their troubles mostly came from two Cardinals’ rookies and veteran Paul Goldschmidt.

Adrian Houser got hit hard today. He started behind when the Cardinals’ second batter, rookie Nolan Gorman, hit a solo home run in the first to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Gorman was a big problem for the Brewers today as he went 4-for-4 with four RBI, with three of those four hits scoring runs. Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a home run and had the other 4 RBI for the Cardinals. The rest of the lineup was 5-for-28 with a walk and four strikeouts.

Overall, it was a bad day for Houser. He only pitched four innings, allowing nine hits, eight runs and just one strikeout. However, the defense didn’t do him any favors. Three of those runs went as unearned after a two-out error by Luis Urias in the fourth led to three more runs scored.

The Cardinals' defense wasn’t spectacular either. Gorman had two errors in the field, and Nolan Arenado added a throwing error. However, none of those errors led to runs for the Brewers. They backed up starter Matthew Liberatore well, and he pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and three walks.

The Brewers did get a bit of offense off of the Cardinals bullpen. Keston Hiura hit his fifth home run of the season in the sixth off of Jake Woodford, and Victor Caratini had a two-run shot in the ninth off T.J. McFarland. However, that was it for the offense. Caratini was the only Brewer who reached base multiple times, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Most of the other starters did reach base once. However, Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts, and Mike Brosseau was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

The Brewers bullpen did pitch well to prevent more runs from scoring. Hoby Milner and Trevor Kelley each had a scoreless inning, and Miguel Sanchez had two scoreless innings.

It’s a battle of aces to finish the series tomorrow as the Brewers go for the split. Corbin Burnes faces Miles Mikolas in the fourth game of the series. First pitch is at 1:15 PM.