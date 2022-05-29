Game Thread #48: Milwaukee Brewers (29-18) vs St. Louis Cardinals (26-20)

Corbin Burnes will get the start as the Brewers try to leave St. Louis with a series split against the Cardinals. The Cardinals will send out right-hander Miles Mikolas, who is 3-2 with a 1.96 ERA and 0.98 WHIP entering Sunday.

Lorenzo Cain gets the start again in center field for the Brewers. This year, the 2019 Gold Glove winner has struggled at the plate, tallying just 19 hits across 107 at-bats. His production is not what it was when he came back to the Brewers in 2018, where he was a .308 hitter that also hit 10 home runs. However, he has found success in his career against Mile Mikolas. Cain is a career .316 hitter in 19 at-bats against Mikolas, making him the second most experienced hitter (Yelich has 25 at-bats) along with the highest average for any batter with 8 or more plate appearances in today’s lineup. The Brewers hope his past success can translate into a good day at the plate today.

Lineups