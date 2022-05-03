Game Thread #24: Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-19)

The Cincinnati Reds come to town as the Brewers look to keep the good times rolling after a series win against the Chicago Cubs to improve to 15-8 on the season.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features a pair of starters who have dramatically underperformed their advanced metrics. Brandon Woodruff has posted an uncharacteristic 5.30 ERA in his first four starts, but he owns a strong 3.16 xERA, 2.65 FIP, and 3.89 SIERA. Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle owns a 6.45 ERA despite a 2.88 ERA, 2.41 FIP, and 3.99 SIERA.

Luis Urias makes his season debut for the Brewers after spending the first month of the year on the injured list with a quad injury. He bats ninth and mans the hot corner tonight.

Tyler Stephenson returns to the starting lineup!



Tyler Stephenson returns to the starting lineup!

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CDT.