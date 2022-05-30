Brewers Week in Review: Week 8

Last Week’s Results

Monday : Padres 3, Brewers 2

: Padres 3, Brewers 2 Tuesday : Brewers 4, Padres 1

: Brewers 4, Padres 1 Wednesday : Brewers 2, Padres 1

: Brewers 2, Padres 1 Thursday : Brewers 4, Cardinals 3

: Brewers 4, Cardinals 3 Friday : Cardinals 4, Brewers 2

: Cardinals 4, Brewers 2 Saturday : Cardinals 8, Brewers 3

: Cardinals 8, Brewers 3 Sunday: Brewers 8, Cardinals 0

Division Standings

Brewers : 30-18

: 30-18 Cardinals : 26-21 (3.5 GB)

: 26-21 (3.5 GB) Cubs : 19-27 (10 GB)

: 19-27 (10 GB) Pirates : 19-27 (10 GB)

: 19-27 (10 GB) Reds: 16-31 (13.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers : 4-3

: 4-3 Cardinals : 3-3 (-0.5)

: 3-3 (-0.5) Cubs : 3-3 (-0.5)

: 3-3 (-0.5) Pirates : 3-3 (-0.5)

: 3-3 (-0.5) Reds: 4-3 (+0)

Top Pitching Performance of the Week

Corbin Burnes was the ace that the Brewers needed this week. He held the Padres to a run on Tuesday, and then pitched seven shutout innings on Sunday against the Cardinals. In total for the week, he pitched 13 innings and struck out 16, including 11 on Sunday.

Top Hitting Performance of the Week

Though Omar Narvaez had the better week stat-wise, Tyrone Taylor was the biggest contributor overall. He played in all seven games this week and batted .333/.370/.542 with a home run and 7 RBI, good for a 150 wRC+. In particular, he was responsible for a lead change in all three games of the Padres series. He gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead in game one with a two-run double, put the Brewers ahead in game two with a three-run home run for a 4-1 lead, and hit a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead in game three.

Injury Updates & Roster Moves

Willy Adames

Adames has been working out all week and getting ready to return to the lineup. He worked out with the team in San Diego, then went to Carolina on a minor-league rehab assignment. He is expected to move to Nashville to continue the assignment this week, then return to the lineup by the end of the week.

Hunter Renfroe

Renfroe went on the IL early last week with a right hamstring strain. Thankfully the injury is minor, and he expects to be back when eligible this weekend against the Padres.

Josh Hader

Hader went on the family emergency list at the start of the week and was out for the entire Padres series. He is back with the team now, activated for the Cardinals series.

Luis Perdomo

Perdomo has been pitching well for the Brewers, but unfortunately he developed an injury during the week. He went on the IL on Saturday with a right elbow effusion. For now, the plan is rest for the swelling to go down.

Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff left his start on Friday against the Cardinals with right ankle discomfort. His ankle was better the following day, but his status for his next start is still up in the air. He has not been placed on the IL yet, and a decision will be made on that start in Chicago.

Freddy Peralta

The news for Peralta is not good right now. He had an MRI on Monday that revealed a right shoulder strain, and will be out for a significant amount of time. The injury is not expected to be season-ending, but he will need time for it to heal and then rebuild his stamina. There’s currently no timetable on how long that will take.

This Week’s Games