Game Thread #49: Milwaukee Brewers (30-18) vs Chicago Cubs (19-27)

The Brewers top pitching prospect will get the ball as the Brewers open a four-game set against the Cubs on Monday. Ethan Small, who has pitched to a 1.88 ERA in eight starts at AAA Nashville this season, will face off against Matt Swarmer, who is also making his MLB debut.

Swarmer has pitched to a 2.08 ERA for AAA Iowa this year, so this could be a marquee pitching matchup at Wrigley. Kolten Wong leads off for the Brewers in the first game of today’s doubleheader, while Keston Hiura bats seventh as the DH. Jace Peterson will bat eighth and play right field while Mike Brosseau bats ninth playing third base.