Milwaukee Brewers place Brandon Woodruff on 15-day injured list, select Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville

The hits keep on coming for the injury-riddled Brewers, as Brandon Woodruff will miss at least a couple of turns in the rotation due to an ankle injury.

Shortly before the start of Monday’s doubleheader against the Cubs, the club placed Woodruff on the 15-day injured list and selected the contract of right-handed reliever Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A.

RHP Brandon Woodruff placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to 5/28, with a sprained right ankle.



RHP Peter Strzelecki selected from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/PmBnbYHUgw — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 30, 2022

Woodruff looked as sharp as he has all season in his last outing against the Cardinals, but ankle inflammation prompted him to leave the game early. While there was some optimism that the team caught the issue soon enough to avoid any missed time, it is apparently more severe than initially thought. Craig Counsell described it as a high ankle sprain similar to the one suffered by Willy Adames earlier this month.

Counsell, moments ago: "The diagnosis, it’s very similar injury to Willy’s, actually. It’s a high ankle sprain. So we’ve got to back off him. He’s experiencing the pain still when he throws and so we just need to back off that and calm that down." https://t.co/jMDjpqXWNH — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) May 30, 2022

Woodruff is hopeful that he will be able to return to the mound after the minimum amount of time on the injured list.

Brandon Woodruff on his ankle injury: "It’s very bad timing because Freddy just went down and he’s going to be out for a while. I don’t think it’s going to be a monthlong deal or nothing. I’m hoping it’s going to be a couple of weeks and I get to be back out there." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 30, 2022

The Brewers made the placement retroactive to Saturday, so the earliest that Woodruff can return is June 12.

Strzelecki was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Brewers in 2018. He made a steady climb through the minor league ranks and reached Triple-A last season. This year with the Nashville Sounds, the 27-year-old has posted a 3.86 ERA and 4.32 FIP with an eye-popping 38.2% strikeout rate. He figures to provide some depth in the bullpen as a low-leverage arm.