Game Thread #50: Milwaukee Brewers (31-18) @ Chicago Cubs (19-28)

More baseball!

After hanging on for a 7-6 comeback win earlier this afternoon, the Brewers will square off against the Cubs for the second time today to wrap up their Memorial Day doubleheader.

Aaron Ashby takes the mound for the Brewers, and Drew Smyly toes the rubber for the Cubs.

The Brewers will roll out a dramatically different lineup for game two. This is partially due to resting some players who started in the first game, but it is also due to Craig Counsell stacking as many right-handed bats as he can against the left-handed Smyly. Christian Yelich, Omar Narvaez, and Kolten Wong each take a seat.

The Cubs also game three game one starters—Nico Hoerner, P.J. Higgins, and Rafael Ortega—on the bench. Alfonso Rivas, Andrelton Simmons, and Ian Happ are in the lineup after appearing as substitutions earlier today.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.