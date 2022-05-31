Brewers complete sweep of doubleheader over Cubs, win 3-1

Box Score

The Brewers completed a doubleheader sweep of the Cubs Monday night, powered by two more homers and a masterful six innings from Aaron Ashby that included 12 strikeouts.

Ashby gave up five hits and walked two on the night, with his only true error being a home run off the bat of Willson Contreras. He also got his first career win after starting the season 0-3 despite an ERA of just 2.91 entering the game.

The Brewers struck first in the top of the fourth after being held hitless through three, as Tyrone Taylor walked and then scored on a Rowdy Tellez double. The Cubs answered right back on the Contreras home run in the bottom of the inning, but that’s the only offense they would get.

Catcher Victor Caratini took the lead right back against his former team in the top of the fifth, going deep to center for his third homer of the year. Taylor then added an insurance run on his second homer of the day and sixth of the year in the top of the eighth for a 3-1 victory.

Taylor had a great day overall, knocking in three runs and scoring three runs of his own. He also made an amazing catch to end the sixth inning, jumping into the right field wall.

Ashby’s 12 strikeouts marked the ninth time this season a Brewers starter struck out 10-plus batters, which is nearly double the total of any other major league team (the Yankees are second with five double-digit strikeout performances).

Aaron Ashby's first career 10-strikeout game gives the Brewers nine double-digit strikeout performances in the team's first 50 games. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 31, 2022

In other stat news, Josh Hader became the seventh pitcher in Brewers history to earn a save in both games of a doubleheader and the first since current bullpen coach Jim Henderson did so in 2013.

Josh Hader is the seventh pitcher (8x) in franchise history to save both games of a doubleheader.



The last to do it was current bullpen coach Jim Henderson on 7/30/13, also at Wrigley Field.



Oh, and @aaronashbyy had 12 strikeouts.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/o6CpCziXor — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 31, 2022

Hader’s two saves on the day also extended his MLB record to 18 saves in 18 games to start the season and the longest active streak in the majors with 32 consecutive save opportunities converted dating back to last July.

The Brewers will look to stay hot as they take on the Cubs Tuesday night at Wrigley for game three of four. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. in a matchup of lefties, as Eric Lauer gets the ball for the Brewers against the Cubs’ Justin Steele.