Game Thread #51: Milwaukee Brewers (32-18) @ Chicago Cubs (19-29)

Following a doubleheader sweep on Memorial Day, the Brewers will look to secure their fourth straight win on Tuesday against the Cubs. Playing four games in three days, the Brewers have already guaranteed themselves a series split with Chicago, but they’ll look to take at least three of four with a win tonight.

To do so, the Crew will send Eric Lauer to the mound. Lauer has played extremely well all season, with a 5-1 record and a 2.31 ERA entering tonight. He’s also racked up 55 strikeouts through 46.2 innings (10.7 K/9) to just 12 walks.

Chicago will counter with fellow lefty Justin Steele. Steele has a 1-5 record and a 5.40 ERA across nine starts this year, and while he’s given up far fewer homers this year (two through 35 innings in 2022 compared to 12 through 57 innings in 2021), opponents are hitting .266/.350/.360 (compared to .233/.332/.437 last year).

With a lefty on the mound, the Brewers have Andrew McCutchen at DH and leading off. They’ll utilize more righties further down the lineup as well, with red-hot Tyrone Taylor batting cleanup, Mike Brosseau playing third base and batting fifth, Hiura playing second base and batting seventh, and Victor Caratini playing catcher and rounding out the order.

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/PbYE1ycn6p — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 31, 2022

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.