Game Thread #25: Milwaukee Brewers (16-8) vs Cincinnati Reds (3-20)

The Brewers look to continue to build on their success of late, winning eight of their last eleven games. Brandon Woodruff posted his best start of the season in the opener, striking out 12. Milwaukee will have Freddy Peralta again on the mound against Vladimir Gutierrez. Peralta has posted a 5.00 earned run average, which gets much worse at home. He will look to improve this with a strong outing against the Reds.

Tonight also marks Star Wars night at American Family Field, where the stadium will be Star Wars themed. Urias gets the start again at third base after returning from injury, and Kolten Wong is again leading off. McCutchen will clean up and Victor Caratini will be behind the plate.

Wednesday night baseball against the Brewers.



First pitch will be at 6:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.