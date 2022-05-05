Game Thread #26: Milwaukee Brewers (17-8) vs Cincinnati Reds (3-21)

For a team whose identity has been their phenomenal pitching, it’s their offense that has given them a chance to finish off a series sweep of the Reds, something they will try to accomplish Thursday at 12:40 CDT. Wednesday saw a historic offensive performance by the Brewers, highlighted by a franchise-record 8 RBI night from Rowdy Tellez. The recent offensive surge has given the Brewers a 17-8 record and a spot atop the NL Central.

This afternoon, Adrian Houser will get the start against Hunter Greene. Houser enters with a 2-2 record, 2.53 ERA, and 1.17 WHIP, while Greene has one of three wins so far for the Reds, sitting at a 1-3 record with a 6.00 ERA.

Luis Urias will bat leadoff for the first time this season, getting the start at second base. With Urias at second, Jace Peterson gets the start at third.

Lineups