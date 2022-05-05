Game Thread #26: Milwaukee Brewers (17-8) vs Cincinnati Reds (3-21)

For a team whose identity has been their phenomenal pitching, it’s their offense that has given them a chance to finish off a series sweep of the Reds, something they will try to accomplish Thursday at 12:40 CDT. Wednesday saw a historic offensive performance by the Brewers, highlighted by a franchise-record 8 RBI night from Rowdy Tellez. The recent offensive surge has given the Brewers a 17-8 record and a spot atop the NL Central.
This afternoon, Adrian Houser will get the start against Hunter Greene. Houser enters with a 2-2 record, 2.53 ERA, and 1.17 WHIP, while Greene has one of three wins so far for the Reds, sitting at a 1-3 record with a 6.00 ERA.
Luis Urias will bat leadoff for the first time this season, getting the start at second base. With Urias at second, Jace Peterson gets the start at third.
Lineups
Let's get this sweep.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 5, 2022
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj @fleet_farm | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/CCMJARiUJF
Matinée baseball with Hunter Greene on the hill.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 5, 2022
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/AeEJrphZ3k
Loading comments...