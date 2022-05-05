Brewers tee off against Reds, complete sweep with 10-5 victory

It was home runs galore at American Family Field again, as the Brewers combined for six home runs on 12 hits, leading to a 10-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Eight of the nine Brewers batters got on base Thursday with Willy Adames leading the charge with two of the six home runs.

This afternoon started similar to last night, with the Reds jumping out to an early lead in the first. And just like last night, that lead didn’t last long. Down 3-0, Luis Urias and Christian Yelich combined with back-to-back homers to lead off the first. An Adames walk followed by a Tellez double brought them all square at 3-3.

In the second, that 3 would turn into a 6, thanks to a Yelich double down the right-field line and a two-run shot by Adames. Adames would drive in Yelich again on another homer in the eighth. In total, the pair combined to go 5 for 9 with three home runs and six batted in on the day.

Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura continued the onslaught in the third, both hitting home runs to left field. The Brewers ended the homestand with a whopping 20 home runs, their most over a six-game stretch in franchise history, per Dominic Cotroneo on Twitter. 34 runs in total this series has skyrocketed the Brewers up the runs per game leaderboard. One week ago today, on April 28, they were ranked 21st in the MLB at 3.74 runs per game. After today, they have jumped up to 2nd with 4.92 runs per game, just behind the Dodgers who are at 4.96.

On the mound, Houser was able to settle down after a rough first inning. He gave up 7 hits in 5.0 innings, but only 3 of those hits came after the first. Of the 5 runs given up, 4 were earned by Houser. His 6 strikeouts match a season, and his effort was good enough to earn him the victory. The bullpen entered in the sixth, giving up just two hits on four innings of work.

The Brewers will now hit the road for a 9-game road trip, beginning in Atlanta. At 18-8, they have the best record in the National League. After beating up on two of the worst teams in the league, they now get to test their stuff against the defending World Series champions.