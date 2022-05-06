 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread #27: Milwaukee Brewers (18-8) vs Atlanta Braves (12-15)

Brewers look to continue their recent offensive output against the Braves.

By Herschel_Winkelman
/ new
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers will be facing off against the defending champions, who have had an underwhelming start, still three games under .500. Eric Lauer gets the ball for Milwaukee and has had quite an impressive start to his season. He is 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA through the month of April. The Braves will start Jesse Chaves, who has made eight appearances as a reliever this season, but none as a starter. The Braves may elect to make this a bullpen game though, with Chavez as the opener and only pitching a couple of innings.

Wong will again lead off with Yelich batting 3rd, McCutchen in cleanup, and Tellez hitting fifth. This may be the Brewers' strongest lineup come the fall, and has shown lots of promise in the recent weeks. Cain is in center, replacing Tyrone Taylor who hit his first home run in the last game against the Reds.

First pitch is at 6:20 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...