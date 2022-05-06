Game Thread #27: Milwaukee Brewers (18-8) vs Atlanta Braves (12-15)

The Brewers will be facing off against the defending champions, who have had an underwhelming start, still three games under .500. Eric Lauer gets the ball for Milwaukee and has had quite an impressive start to his season. He is 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA through the month of April. The Braves will start Jesse Chaves, who has made eight appearances as a reliever this season, but none as a starter. The Braves may elect to make this a bullpen game though, with Chavez as the opener and only pitching a couple of innings.

Wong will again lead off with Yelich batting 3rd, McCutchen in cleanup, and Tellez hitting fifth. This may be the Brewers' strongest lineup come the fall, and has shown lots of promise in the recent weeks. Cain is in center, replacing Tyrone Taylor who hit his first home run in the last game against the Reds.

Lineup's set for the first game of a 9-game road trip.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/oLVH46kY01 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 6, 2022

First pitch is at 6:20 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.