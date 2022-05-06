Brewers take series opener against Braves, winning 6-3

Box Score

Lauer again produced a masterful performance on the mound, and the Brewers continued in their recent winning ways. The Braves elected to start a reliever as an opener and utilize their bullpen throughout the game. The Milwaukee offense has been red hot as of late, scoring forty runs in their last four games. Lauer has the Brewers' second or third best pitcher so far this season after an exceptional month of April. Lauer would throw six and a third innings and would only allow two hits, one of which being a solo home run to Ronald Acuna in the fourth inning.

The Brewers have continued to produce at the plate, and a bright spot so far has been Rowdy Tellez, who again had a big day offensively. He opened the game with a two-run double that would give Milwaukee an early lead. Lauer would then pitch three scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Acuna hit a bomb to center. A defensive error by Cain would also lead to the Braves scoring, which tied the game.

Milwaukee would explode again in the top of the sixth, posting four runs and blowing the game wide open. The Brewers were able to get the bases loaded with only one out, and Cain grounded into a fielder’s choice that brought home Urias and gave Milwaukee the lead. Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek would then walk Adames, forcing in another run, and Yelich followed up with an infield single to score Cain and Wong.

Lauer would then be pulled by Counsell and replaced by Brad Boxberger, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Jandel Gustave would be the pitcher in the eighth and gave up a solo home run to Dansby Swanson, making the score 6-3. The Brewers wouldn’t be able to add any insurance in the top of the ninth, which lined up Hader for a save opportunity. Hader would close the game and gain his 107th career save, which put him second all-time in saves for the Brewers, only trailing John Axford.

Milwaukee will look to continue to add to their recent success Saturday when ace Corbin Burnes will face off against Max Fried for the Braves. They will finish the three-game series in Atlanta, and then will travel to Cincinnati for another three-game set against the Reds. With many winnable games coming up, the Brewers should have a good chance to increase their three-game division lead against the rival St. Louis Cardinals.

First pitch Saturday will be at 6:20 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.