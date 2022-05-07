Game Thread #28: Milwaukee Brewers (19-8) vs Atlanta Braves (12-16)

The hottest team in baseball will look to make it 5 in a row Saturday night in Atlanta. After a series filled with home runs, it was some small ball that propelled the Crew to a 6-3 victory yesterday.

Tonight, Corbin Burnes will be back on the mound. The Brewers ace has been lights out in his last three games, striking out 10+ in each game while giving up just 4 runs. The Braves will have Max Fried on the mound, the winner of his last three outings.

Outfielder Andrew McCutchen will be out of the lineup, as he has been placed on the COVID-19 list. Tyrone Taylor will get the start in his place.

Lineups