Brewers can’t overcome mistakes, lose to Braves 3-2

A pitcher’s duel broke out in Atlanta, with the Braves' Max Fried coming out on top and ending the Brewers' win streak, 3-2. Corbin Burnes recorded his 5th quality start in a row, giving up just one hit and striking out seven. Fried was one better, going seven innings giving up just one run, and striking out eight.

Burnes was in command most of the night. His lone mistake came in the fifth when Ronald Acuña Jr. took him yard for his second home run in as many nights. It was a no-doubt, 420-foot home run to give the Braves a 1-0. The Braves would get another one on the board the following inning thanks to a two-base fielding error by Lorenzo Cain to start the inning. Ozzie Albies was able to drive in Marcell Ozuna, who was on third due to the error, to extend their lead to 2-0. Burnes ended up going six innings, lowering his overall ERA to 1.37.

Out of character from the Brewers these past few weeks, they struggled to score runs. They were held scoreless until the seventh when Hunter Renfroe crushed his 6th home run of the year into the Braves bullpen to make it a 2-1 deficit. Tyrone Taylor added a run in the ninth to drive in Yelich, who opened the inning with a double. They had their chances but could drive them in when it mattered. They ended the game with four men left on base.

Struggling to get much off of Fried, the errors in the field and on the bath paths were detrimental to any comeback effort. As mentioned earlier, a Cain misplay in center field turned a man on first into a man on third. The next batter, Albies, rocketed one off the glove of Tellez to drive in the run. On the bath paths, they were caught stealing twice, both times ending the inning. In the second, Hunter Renfroe got on with a walk but ended the inning trying to advance to second. And then in the ninth, with the winning run at the plate, Tyrone Taylor got caught stealing in a strike them out, throw them out double play to end the game.

Luis Perdomo made his Brewers debut following Burnes’ exit. The right-hander was solid in his debut, going two innings and giving up just two hits, but one run that would be the difference. In the 8th, Travis d’Arnaud drove in Austin Riley on a two-out base hit to center to make it a 3-2 game.

The Brewers get the chance to start another win streak tomorrow afternoon, with the first pitch being at 12:35 CT. Aaron Ashby will get the start against Charlie Morton. You can watch all the action on Bally Sports Wisconsin or listen on the Brewers Radio Network.